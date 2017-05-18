UBS modifies Fed calls, expects rates to rise in June and September

The U.S. central bank has previously indicated that it was looking to raise rates three times over the course of 2017, one of which was already initiated at its March meeting.

At its policy meeting in May, the Fed chose to hold fire on raising interest rates, yet downplayed the recent economic weakness seen in the U.S., stating that the slowing in growth during the first quarter was likely "to be transitory" and that economic conditions should improve.

Weaker than expected data from the U.S., however, has dampened analyst forecasts, while markets have been jittery this week over news coming out of Washington. Consequently, the U.S. dollar was sitting near six-month lows on Thursday against a basket of currencies. Despite this, many investors are still pricing in a June rate hike.

"The June meeting is a natural time to expect a hike and it is now essentially priced in by the market," said UBS, adding that April's nonfarm payrolls print of 211,000 jobs supported the Fed's stance on first quarter softness being transitory.

The group of economists also said they believed the FOMC would see a rate hike in June as "reflecting cumulative progress made on the dual mandate" and not just on recent economic figures.