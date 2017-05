U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning as investors search for safe havens on concerns over the U.S. administration.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.2190 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.9059 percent.

The Treasury is due to auction $11 billion in 10-year TIPS (Treasury Inflations Protected Securities).