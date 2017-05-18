Wal-Mart's big investments put it in fighting shape for the grocery wars

Competition in the supermarket business is only intensifying.

Amazon's AmazonFresh initiative is rolling out brick-and-mortar pick up locations, Target has tapped a Kroger executive to run its grocery division, and discount chains Aldi and Lidl are encroaching on U.S. market share.

Everybody wants a piece of the pie, literally.

But Wal-Mart's investments are putting the retailer in a good place, as its first-quarter results show, while it pours money into keeping its prices low and beefing up its digital operations.

Wal-Mart's grocery business saw its food categories deliver their strongest quarterly comparable sales performance in more than three years, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon told analysts and investors Thursday.

"Online grocery also continues to perform well, and we're on track to scale the [grocery] offering to more stores this year in several countries, including the U.S.," McMillon went on.

By acquiring Jet.com last year and bringing the website's founder, Marc Lore, on board to spearhead Wal-Mart's e-commerce division, the traditionally brick-and-mortar retailer has made clear its plans to move from bricks to clicks, as analysts say.

And Wal-Mart wants to make sure its grocery offering is particularly appealing to shoppers online.