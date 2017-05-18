Wall Street is under pressure for the second straight session on Trump concerns

President Trump didn't get much of a heads up on the appointment of Mueller, who led the FBI for 12 years under George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The Justice Department informed the current White House after the order was signed. (NBC News)

Four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, have met with Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Last week, Trump fired James Comey as FBI director. (AP)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Mueller as special counsel, plans to brief senators in a closed-door meeting today on Trump's decision to fire Comey. (USA Today)

Michael Flynn, who was fired as national security advisor, reportedly told Trump's transition team weeks before the inauguration that he was under federal investigation into whether he secretly worked as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign. (NY Times)

Flynn and other Trump campaign advisors were reportedly in contact with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race. The discussions focused on mending U.S.-Russian economic relations. (Reuters)

In a major jolt of support for President Trump, the powerful political network overseen by conservative billionaire Charles Koch is launching a multimillion-dollar campaign to drive Trump's tax plan through Congress. (USA Today)

The Trump administration will deliver a letter to Congress today, notifying lawmakers of the White House's intent to renegotiate NAFTA, three sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will tell a Senate hearing today that the U.S. economy can grow 3 percent or more if regulatory and tax reforms are enacted, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

President Trump will welcome Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to the White House today to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. Trump and Santos are expected to hold a news conference this afternoon. (White House)

Protests are planned outside the FCC where its three-member commission is expected to pass today a controversial measure which ultimately would overturn the net neutrality rules passed by the FCC in 2015. (USA Today)

Facebook (FB) has been fined $122 million by European regulators for providing "misleading information" about its acquisition of messaging service WhatsApp. Separately, today is the 5th anniversary of Facebook's IPO. (CNBC)

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died suddenly late Wednesday. He was 52. The grunge pioneer died in Detroit after performing there earlier in the evening. After breaking up, Soundgarden got back to together in 2010. (NBC News)