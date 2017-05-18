Wal-Mart earnings top Street estimates as retailer's digital sales jump 63%

Wal-Mart's U.S. business is thriving in a challenging environment, as aggressive pricing helped bring shoppers into the store, while efforts to grow its digital business are paying off.

The retailer's U.S. comparable sales — an important metric for retail stocks — grew for the 10th consecutive quarter, climbing 1.4 percent compared to a FactSet estimate of 1.3 percent growth.

Notably, Wal-Mart was able to increase traffic to its U.S. stores and grew its e-commerce sales a whopping 63 percent, compared to 29 percent growth last quarter. Despite making a number of acquisitions, the majority of these sales were organic through Walmart.com, the company said.

The big-box retailer has been making strides to expand and improve its e-commerce platform amid an online battle with players like Amazon and Target, prompting analysts to monitor sales growth in this area particularly closely.

Online gross margin values increased 69 percent for the period, Wal-Mart added.

"Inside the company we can see that we're moving faster to combine our digital and physical assets to make shopping easier and more enjoyable for customers, but we can also see plenty of room to improve," Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon said on Thursday's earnings conference call.

Wal-Mart's recent acquisition of Jet.com, its competitive free-shipping threshold of $35 and its overall lower prices relative to peers have allowed the traditionally- brick-and-mortar retailer to make gains online.

"We need to scale our e-commerce business further and see some additional strength in our store comps to deliver the results we know we're capable of — so that's what we're focused on," McMillon went on.

Shares of Wal-Mart's stock were climbing about 2 percent during premarket trading following this news.

Wal-Mart posted earnings per share of $1 in the latest period, up from 98 cents a year ago, also topping a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 96 cents a share.

Total revenue grew 1.4 percent, to $117.5 billion, falling slightly short of a $117.74 billion forecast by analysts.

Meanwhile, consolidated net income across all Wal-Mart business segments fell to $3.04 billion, from $3.08 billion, due to an increase in the tax rate, the company said.

With respect to its international locations, sales were $27.1 billion for the first quarter, a decrease of 3.5 percent. Wal-Mart no longer reports an overarching global figure for its e-commerce growth, instead choosing to focus on the U.S. market. Its domestic online performance has been outpacing results overseas, the retailer has said.

Seven of Wal-Mart's 11 international markets reported positive comps to start the year, CFO Brett Biggs told analysts and investors on the conference call.

Wal-Mart said it now expects to earn between $1 and $1.08 per share during the second-quarter, excluding a net benefit from the sale of Suburbia, the retailer's apparel format in Mexico. Thomson Reuters analysts had forecast earnings of $1.07 a share for this period.

For fiscal 2018, Wal-Mart has said it expects to earn between $4.20 and $4.40 a share.

"Overall, [Wal-Mart's] investments have resulted in positive comparable store sales trends and improving traffic," Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan wrote in a note to clients prior to Thursday's earnings. "Walmart's success, along with broadly weakening brick and mortar shopping trends, has caused competing retailers to respond with their own pricing actions."

On Wednesday, big-box retail rival Target reported earnings, sales and comparable sales that topped Street expectations. Target is in the midst of a multiyear turnaround effort, as it attempts to compete with Wal-Mart's "Everyday Low Price" strategy and Amazon's encroaching presence over the industry.

"While [Target] is not trying to directly undercut Walmart on prices, it is trying to use everyday lower prices on daily use items to drive customers into remodeled stores that provide a better experience than Walmart," Astrachan said.

As of Wednesday's close, shares of Wal-Mart have climbed nearly 19 percent over the past 12 months and are up about 9 percent for the year-to-date period.