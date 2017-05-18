Watch: House committee holds hearing on impact of tax reform

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The House Ways and Means Committee holds a hearing on how tax reform will affect the economy and job creation in the United States.

Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the committee, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" earlier that Republicans can design a plan that can "break even in the budget over the first 10 years."

Despite some of the political turmoil in the Trump administration, Brady said he is still confident that Republicans can finish a tax bill by the end of this year. He said the GOP is working on one unified tax plan that can grow jobs and wages.

"Our members want to deliver on repeal and replace Obamacare. They're really excited about fixing this broken tax code," he said.

