    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Pence and Mnuchin address the 'Invest in America' summit

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 12:30, ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin are addressing the U.S. Chamber's "Invest in America!" summit on Thursday.

    U.S. Chamber President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue will introduce Vice President Pence, who will deliver a keynote address. Secretary Mnuchin will participate in a moderated discussion with U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant. Between the two, there will be a panel discussion about investment as a driver for economic development.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.