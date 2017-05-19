6 successful execs offer advice to help you start your career off strong

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It spoke exclusively to some of the nation's top business leaders and personal finance gurus, career coaches, bestselling authors, CEOs, self-made millionaires and billionaires and Wharton's No. 1 professor. For the next few weeks, we'll be rolling out the speeches or bits of advice that they are most excited to share with the Class of 2017, using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

The Class of 2017 continues to don their caps and gowns as they graduate from school this month. In the coming weeks, many will launch their careers as they enter the workforce for the first time.

To help them start strong, CNBC asked successful executives from a range of industries, including finance, retail and consulting, for their advice.

These six executives — CEOs, global leads of major companies and entrepreneurs who've launched businesses worth millions — have years of leadership experience and business knowledge.

Here's the advice they have to offer new graduates.