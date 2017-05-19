All you need to know about the elections in Iran

Who are the main contenders?

A shortlist of 6 candidates was announced on April 20 by the Guardian Council, an appointed and constitutionally mandated 12-person council with significant domestic power and influence, which is responsible for overseeing election processes in Iran.

Two contenders have since dropped out, leaving a field consisting of President Rouhani, Ebrahim Raisi, who has served in various roles at the Iranian Judiciary, Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim, an existing member of Iran's Expedience Council and former vice president Mostafa Hashemi-Taba.

In reality, the vote is expected to boil down to a two-horse race between Rouhani and Raisi, with the former representing the more pro-reform camp and his rival standing on behalf of hardliners.

President Rouhani is Iran's seventh president and has been in the role since 2013. He is viewed as a pragmatic and moderate reformist and likely to secure the majority of the votes from progressives and the middle class. Raisi is said to be backed by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as the likely pick of the country's powerful Revolutionary Guards and clergy.

What are the key issues?

The economy is this election's pivotal issue with widespread disappointment that the nuclear deal signed in 2015 has not brought the anticipated boost to ordinary lives of Iranians. President Rouhani contends that the seeds of the deal have been planted but need time to grow, however, a population struggling with an unemployment rate of nearly 13 percent and youth joblessness sitting above 30 percent, is losing patience. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth has underwhelmed, with the World Bank estimating that the 2016 annual increase came in at 6.4 percent – a big improvement on the negative 2 percent rate achieved in 2015 but still below citizens' hopes. The anticipated flood of foreign investment has also failed to materialize.