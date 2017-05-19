Billionaire Bill Gates says these 3 fields have the most potential to change the world

"We have only begun to tap into all the ways artificial intelligence will make people's lives more productive and creative. "

Gates' world view is decidedly optimistic.

"When you tell people the world is improving, they often look at you like you're either naive or crazy," says Gates, in a blog post he published this week. "But it's true. And once you understand it, you start to see the world differently.

"If you think things are getting better, then you want to know what's working, so you can accelerate the progress and spread it to more people and places," he says.

"It doesn't mean you ignore the serious problems we face," continues Gates. "It just means you believe they can be solved, and you're moved to act on that belief."

The idea guides Gates' own philanthropic work. Worth $87 billion, he has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth. His namesake foundation works to improve the health of children living in poverty, empower women and children and fight infections diseases that affect the poorest people in the world.

"This is an amazing time to be alive," says Gates. "I hope you make the most of it."

