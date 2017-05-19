Comey agrees to testify in open hearing before Senate Intelligence Committee

The Senate Intelligence Committee said ousted FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in an open session.

The committee said in a late Friday statement that it plans to schedule the hearing for after Memorial Day.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election and any possible links between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Sen. Richard Burr, chairman of the committee, said he hopes that Comey's testimony "will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media."

Sen. Mark Warner, vice chairman of the committee, said he expects the former FBI director to "shed light on issues critical" to the committee's investigation. The Virginia Democrat also said he hopes that Comey will answer some of the questions following his sudden dismissal.