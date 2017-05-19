Cramer's lightning round: I've got a message for the struggling Gilead Sciences

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Gilead Sciences: "But [the hepatitis C cure is] a cure, sir. That's the problem. It's a cure. And the people who do really well in that business do maintenance therapeutics and they can keep people alive for a long time. This is a cure. It's one and done, which is fabulous, but it's not great for the stock. It yields 3 and a quarter [percent]. If they were just to go buy Incyte… Listen to me: Gilead, go buy Incyte this weekend and I'll go bullish on you. Otherwise, don't buy."

Qorvo: "Yeah, Qorvo did break out, because Qorvo reported a not-great quarter and then the stock went up anyway. What does that tell you? It's either under-accumulation or it's going to continue to go higher. It is up 43 percent, so we do not want to be pigs. Remember, bulls make money, bears make money, pigs? They get slaughtered. But I do like the stock."

Tanger Factory Outlet: "I think [its recently announced stock buyback] is brilliant. I think that's a brilliant move because I think that Steve Tanger is still going to make money for you because those are experiential malls. Why don't people get that? It's different from just a regular mall. It's experiential outlets. I love it. I bring plenty of cash when I go there."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com