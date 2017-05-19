Why you shouldn't buy a new MacBook right now

Don't buy a new MacBook right now, no matter what model you're considering.

A report this week suggested that Apple is gearing up to announce new MacBooks as soon as next month during its annual developer conference, known as WWDC. It makes perfect sense, too, since this is where Applet typically unveils new software that powers its computers. In this case, we're expecting an update to macOS.

Bloomberg said this week that Apple is planning to introduce, at the very least, a refreshed MacBook Pro with Intel's latest seventh generation processors. Apple, for whatever reason, wasn't able to get those chips in time for the initial launch of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, which only launched back in October.

Apple is also planning to update its smaller and thinner MacBook laptops with the new processors, too, so you'll want to make sure you aren't buying that right now either. Additionally, Apple may — though Bloomberg was less confident on this — finally refresh the MacBook Air laptop, its thin-and-light machine that still offers some of the more traditional ports, like full-size USB and an SD card slot, which people still want.

Intel's new processors are more powerful and are also more efficient, which means you should see longer battery life out of them. It's unclear if Apple plans to make any other changes to its laptops, but you'd be silly not to sit on the bench for a few weeks just to find out what's in store.

Take this as a simple public service announcement. Sit tight on buying a new MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro right now. Apple should have fresh models on the market very soon.

Oh, and for what it's worth, you also shouldn't buy a new iPad Pro.