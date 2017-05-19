Early movers: DE, FL, CPB, GPS, SYF, CRM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Deere – The heavy equipment maker earned an adjusted $2.14 per share for its latest quarter, easily beating estimates of $1.68. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, but Deere raised its revenue and sales forecast for the year based on improving market conditions.

Foot Locker – The athletic footwear and apparel retailer fell 2 cents short of estimates with quarterly profit of $1.36 per share. Revenue also fell short of Street projections, and a same-store sales increases of 0.5 percent was below the consensus Thomson Reuters forecast of a 1.5 percent increase.

Campbell Soup – The food maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 59 cents per share, 5 cents short of estimates, while revenue fell short as well with Campbell citing difficult industry conditions. Campbell also cut its sales outlook for the year but did raise the lower end of its earnings forecast.

Gap Inc.- The apparel retailer reported quarterly profit of 36 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Revenue also beat forecasts, and the parent Of Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic also raised its first-half earnings guidance following a surprise increase in comparable store sales.

Synchrony Financial – Synchrony announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share from 13 cents, and the store credit card issuer also approved a $1.64 billion share repurchase program.

Ross Stores – Ross beat estimates by 2 cents with quarterly profit of 82 cents per share, while the discount retailer's revenue also beat forecasts. Ross also reported upbeat comparable store sales, and raised its full-year forecast.

Salesforce.com – Salesforce reported adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, 2 cents above estimates, while revenue was slightly above forecasts as well. Salesforce also raised its full-year revenue guidance due to strong demand for its cloud-based business software.

Autodesk – Autodesk lost 16 cents per share for its latest quarter, but that loss was smaller than the 24 cents expected by analysts. The design software maker also saw revenue beat estimates, with the company seeing strong increases in subscription numbers.

Applied Materials – The company came in 3 cents above estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share, and its revenue was slightly above forecasts. The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment has posted record profits for four consecutive quarters, as demand increases for equipment to make memory chips and OLED displays.

McKesson – McKesson reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.39 per share, compared to estimates of $3, although the drug distributor saw revenue come in below forecasts. McKesson's results were boosted by results in pharmaceutical distribution and services.

Johnson & Johnson – J&J unit Janssen is suing to block a copy of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade from being sold in the US. The copy is made by South Korea's Samsung Bioepis.

Mallinckrodt, Express Scripts – The drug maker and pharmacy benefits manager came under fire from short seller Jim Chanos at SkyBridge Capital's SALT Conference in Las Vegas, with Chanos slamming the alliance between the two for helping keep drug prices high. The Chanos criticism centers on Express Scripts serving as the exclusive distributor for Mallinckrodt's Acthar drug.

T-Mobile US - Chief financial officer Braxton Carter told a New York conference that the wireless carrier would benefit from a combination with rival Sprint, and also did not rule out possible combinations with NBCUniversal parent Comcast or Charter Communications. Separately, Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "Conviction Buy" list, noting both the company's standalone potential and the possibility of its being involved in a merger and acquisition deal.

Vistra Energy – Vistra has approached rival power producer Dynegy about a possible takeover, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper said the talks are preliminary and may not result in a deal.