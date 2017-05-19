European markets open higher following overnight gains on Wall Street

President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of former FBI chief James Comey last week sparked political turmoil which ultimately led to Wall Street's biggest sell-off in over eight months on Wednesday.

However, the Justice Department's appointment of ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged ties between Russia and Trump's election campaign team appeared to soothe investor concerns and supported Wall Street in Thursday's session.

Trump is scheduled to embark upon his first foreign trip since taking office on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia welcomes the visiting U.S. president at a regional summit.

Elsewhere, polls have opened in Iran's presidential election where President Hassan Rouhani is bidding for a second term in office.

On the data front, flash Euro area consumer confidence for May is scheduled to be released at around 3 p.m. London time.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.