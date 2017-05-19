Futures point to a higher open as Wall Street takes a breather from Trump worries

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday morning as concerns over the stability of the U.S. administration ease.

The Dow Jones industrial average recovered on Thursday from its worst day of 2017, gaining around 55 points.



On the earnings front, Campbell Soup, Deere and Foot Locker are scheduled to report before the bell.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.36 percent higher on Friday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.03 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.19 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.18 a barrel on Friday morning, up 1.3 percent, while U.S. crude was around $49.99 a barrel, also up 1.3 percent.