3 reasons you need to laugh at work, according to the CEO of Comedy Dynamics

Volk-Weiss shot to success, a word he shies away from using, by foreseeing the future of streaming. After reading Chris Anderson's "The Long Tail: Why the Future of Business is Selling Less of More" in 2006, he realized that technology would make owning content more valuable than simply producing it.

As a result, Comedy Dynamics started funding comedy specials in order to maintain ownership rights, instead of simply charging a production fee, like its competitors. That gamble paid off — Volk-Weiss eventually owned the largest library of independent comedy in the world, and Comedy Dynamics became an entirely vertically integrated comedy company.

Today, the company's content is available on most streaming platforms and in 2016, the Comedy Dynamics-produced album "Louis C.K. Live At Madison Square Garden" won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

According to Volk-Weiss, comedy doesn't just belong onstage — even when it's your business. Every company can benefit from incorporating comedy into their workplace. "Some say that manners are the glue of society, and I definitely believe that to be true; but I also think that comedy is the glue of a business," says Volk-Weiss.

Here are three reasons you need comedy in the workplace: