Here are 3 top stock ideas from JPMorgan into its big technology conference

JPMorgan shared its top current stock picks going into the firm's technology conference next week.



The bank will have more than 200 companies presenting at its annual technology, media and telecom conference on May 22 to 24.



"Next week we are hosting the 45th annual JPMorgan TMT conference in Boston," analyst Sterling Auty wrote in a note to clients Thursday. "We would like to highlight a few that we think investors should pay close attention to as we believe they represent attractive near-term opportunities."



Here are the three companies that JPMorgan recommended and their price targets.