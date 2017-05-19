Here’s how you get business done on the golf course, according to Golf Channel star David Feherty   

Former professional golfer David Feherty shares his best tips for making a deal on the golf course. During his career, Feherty claimed 10 victories worldwide with more than $3 million in prize money. The five-time European Tour winner now hosts his self-titled Golf Channel talk show "Feherty." The Emmy-nominated television host and New York Times best-selling author tells CNBC's Dom Chu about how to do business on the links, whether to lose on purpose to your boss, plus his three top picks for golf courses.