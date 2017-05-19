Here's how much avocado toast you have to give up to afford to buy a home

Australian millionaire Tim Gurner made waves around the world earlier this week when he scolded millennials, saying if they would only stop splurging on fancy coffee and avocado toast, they could afford to buy homes. Millennials on the Internet reacted with rage, sarcasm and, in some cases, math.

Howler Magazine editor David Rudin took the reaction to the next level by releasing a specialized mortgage calculator that allows you to see just how much avocado toast you'd have to give up to afford a home.

His intro reads, "If you're here, another publication has likely suggested that people — even millennials! they're people too — could buy houses if they forwent small purchases. Let's see about that."

He then allows you to choose your city, your vice (avocado toast or, everyone's favorite spending nemesis of five years ago, the latte) and the frequency with which you indulge to determine how many treats you'd have to give up in order to afford a down payment.