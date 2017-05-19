Iceland is super expensive for travelers, but its best-kept secret is free

Iceland is quickly climbing the ranks as one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. But the land of the dazzling northern lights and multicolored mountains is also the land of steep prices.

During my visit in late April, I kept it cheap when I could, but also splurged on occasion, like on a $95 ticket to the iconic Blue Lagoon.

Surprisingly, though, after three days of eating, exploring and relaxing in one of the most expensive countries on earth, my favorite part of the trip turned out to be completely free: Lounging in an off-the-beaten-path natural hot spring.