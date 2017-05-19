Joe Biden apparently thinks Hillary Clinton had weaknesses as a candidate in her failed bid for president last year.

"I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate," the former vice president — who decided not to run after his son, Beau, died of cancer — said Thursday at a hedge fund conference in Las Vegas, according to The Hill.

However, he added that Clinton "would have been a really good president."

The 74-year-old also addressed speculation that he could run for president in 2020. If he did seek the White House and won, he would easily be the oldest person ever to take office.

Biden did not rule out a bid but said that "no one in my family or I have made the judgment to run."

Read the full Hill report here.