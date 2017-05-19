This 'product by product' look at NAFTA reveals the industries in Trump's sights

In an effort to fulfill another campaign promise, the Trump administration moved to renegotiate a major trade agreement that candidate Donald Trump blamed for "massive" U.S. job losses since it was instituted more than two decades ago.



But the tone of the letter triggering a review of the North American Free Trade Agreement, sent to U.S. lawmakers Thursday, was more measured than the president's heated campaign rhetoric.

"The way were going to go away about is product by product, country by country," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC Thursday, referring to trade policy generally.