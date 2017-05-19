A critical scorecard on the House Obamacare replacement is coming next week

The House-passed plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will get a crucial assessment from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office next week.

The CBO said Friday that it will release its report on the bill's expected costs and effects on Wednesday.

The score could potentially have a big effect on Republicans' efforts to replace Obamacare, the law they have campaigned against for most of the last decade. Reports that surfaced Thursday, first by Bloomberg, indicated that the House may potentially have to vote on the plan again before the Senate can take it up, depending on what the CBO score says.

The House passed its plan earlier this month by a narrow 217 to 213 margin before the CBO had a chance to score the effects of a series of amendments.