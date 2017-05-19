Phononic CEO shares the key to his company's market penetration strategy   

The company's newest partnership, announced Friday, is with Thermo Fisher Life Sciences for medical refrigeration. Atti touted it as being an equally "audacious" counterpart to his operation.

"Here you have a partner who's made a significant commitment to sustainability, but also innovation, using our solid-state technology with a combination of performance features either not believed possible with a semiconductor not available with the incumbent technology," Atti said.

Atti was especially proud of his company's ability to challenge the status quo in markets where many are still unsure of the power and potential that semiconductor chips wield.

"When we go after markets and the believability of semiconductor cooling is questioned, we tend to go after the biggest fish out there and challenge them to meet the performance specifications that are so demanding," the CEO said. "You won't find anything harder than a hospital, a clinic, pharmacy, or laboratory research, where Thermo is the unquestioned leader."

Phononic is also partnering with a soft drink manufacturer to bring coolers with more space and efficiency, as well as 25 percent less energy consumption, to consumer product retailers.

