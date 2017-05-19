How Pinterest will escape the advertising traps that snared other social media platforms

On iPhones, users skewed 25 to 44, but again the second-biggest group was over 45. Those under 24 made up the smallest portion of users.

The fact that it has a different base from Snapchat could work to its benefit. Widespread use among peers was one of the factors that lead advertisers and investors to Facebook, many have noted.

"Snap makes itself challenging to use," said eMarketer principal analyst Debra Aho Williamson. "I think that's what appeals to young people. Pinterest got its start being aimed toward Midwestern moms. That has continued. Young women to middle-aged women are the primary users. It has to be easy to use. For that audience that's a benefit."

Pinterest knows that it has a premium audience, and sources say it is charging accordingly. For example, most platforms charge between 30 cents and 50 cents per user to show ads that get users to install apps, a source noted. However, for Pinterest it's in the dollars-per-user range. Pinterest declined to comment on the pricing.

"Their mobile experience has allowed for a more casual experience, which is really important as it pertains to advertising for categories like weddings or fitness, but that pool is limited," said Jonathan Kay, the chief operating officer of app analytics company Apptopia. "In order to have a successful advertising business, it's kind of limited. But the mobile app has unlocked potential."

But Pinterest's users is they are prime users that advertisers crave, said Kay. Three-quarters of Pinners use the top-grossing apps, and around a third of them use Wish, Etsy and/or eBay on their phones. They're very comfortable spending on in-app purchases, Kay said.

"They didn't fit the profile of the stereotypical social media app user," Kay said. "The Pinterest user is comfortable spending money in mobile, which is probably the single most important think you should take away from this."

Why Pinterest ads are different