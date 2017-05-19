‘Shark Tank’ star and self-made millionaire Barbara Corcoran’s advice: ‘Don’t listen to your mother!’

In honor of graduation season, CNBC Make It is rolling out the speeches and pieces of advice that America's leaders are most excited to share with the Class of 2017. Follow along using the hashtag #MakeItNewGrads.

Early on, things didn't look great for Barbara Corcoran. She had straight D's in high school and college, and by the time she was 23, she had already failed her way through at least 20 jobs.

Despite these failures, while working as a receptionist for a real estate development company in Manhattan, Corcoran decided she would try her hand renting apartments. In 1973, she borrowed $1000 from her then-boyfriend and opened her own real estate office in New York City.