"When you're in an awful state, do you feel like changing things? No, it sucks the energy out of you," says Robbins. "If you focus on what you don't have, it's very hard to succeed."

Instead, become clear about what you want and get obsessed with it, because that combination of emotion and vision is what will drive you.

"We need to get laser focused on what it is we really want," he advises. "Having a clear result or outcome and consistently focusing on it immediately changes your behavior, giving you the momentum" to achieve.