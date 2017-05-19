Trump courts Mideast allies to mend ties frayed under Obama, says ex-US ambassador

Amb. Burns: As Americans we should hope that the president is successful on this trip 2 Hours Ago | 03:23

President Donald Trump's first overseas trip since taking office is all about rebuilding relationships that were strained in Europe by his own proclamations and in the Mideast by the Obama administration, said Ambassador Nicholas Burns, whose 27-year career in foreign service spanned both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Stopping first in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and then in Israel on Monday, President Trump is going to engage in a "tightening up of American policy" against a common foe, Iran, said Burns, who served as U.S. ambassador to NATO and the State Department's third-ranking diplomat during George W. Bush's presidency.

"I think you're going to see a bigger effort by the United States to promote arms sales to Saudi Arabia, to the other Gulf states, [and] to help Egypt and Jordan cope with this as well as Israel," he said on "Squawk on the Street."

Ties with Israel and the Saudis and other Mideast allies were "frayed in the Obama administration," Burns said. But to be sure, he added, Trump faces the same difficulties in the region as President Barack Obama. "You're seeing the United States struggle with the instability and the violence produced by the Arab revolutions of 2011."