Trump's trip to Saudi Arabia is a 'huge success' for its 31-year-old deputy crown prince

President Donald Trump's decision to stop in Saudi Arabia is a "huge success" for Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an expert on the Middle East told CNBC on Friday.

The comment came as Trump begins a five-stop marathon trip across the Middle East and Europe on Friday.

Saudi Arabia is the first stop on the president's overseas tour. The country is making several efforts, including scheduling a range of events, to impress Trump on his trip and to further cement its spot as a major player on the world stage. The effort marks a stark change from the strained U.S.-Saudi relationship under the Obama administration.

The deputy crown prince "orchestrated, arranged and agreed to all of this," Bernard Haykel, a professor of Near Eastern studies at Princeton University, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."