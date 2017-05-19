Trump's visit is exciting Saudi investors as oil drop takes its toll

Saudi Arabia has put concerns over a slowdown in oil prices aside while it rolls out the red carpet to receive U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We have two major themes going on, which is the drop of the oil price - that's the bad news and then we have the national transformation plan, which is the good news," Ammar AlKhudairy , chairman and founder of the private equity firm Amwal AlKhaleej, told CNBC on Friday.