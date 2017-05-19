US stocks open higher as traders hope Trump fears are overblown

U.S. equities kicked off Friday's session higher as traders hoped that concerns around Donald Trump's presidency may have been exaggerated.

"The market is recognizing that we have a business-friendly president and administration," said Maris Ogg, president at Tower Bridge Advisors. "But the man is not laser-focused. He's all over the place."

Stocks suffered their biggest pullback of the year earlier this week after news that former FBI Director James Comey put together a memo on a conversation with Trump. In this conversation, Trump allegedly asked Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Justice Department officials announced Wednesday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had tapped former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel, taking over the investigation into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

"Trump's got everybody on edge, both Republicans and Democrats. Everybody thinks there's a smoking gun somewhere, and when you get something that might look like that, then people get excited," said Tower Bridge's Ogg.