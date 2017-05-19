Donald Trump is embarking on his first trip abroad, and the people of the Middle East have surprisingly diverse views about the U.S. president.

The president visits Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving onto Europe. The tour marks the president's first step on the world stage, and will include talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his deputy crown prince on a $100 billion arms deal, as well as discussions on fighting in Iran, Syria and Yemen.

Trump is also expected to deliver a major speech addressing radical Islamic terrorism. He will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jeruselum and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.

In anticipation of the trip, Reuters photographers captured viewpoints from people across the Middle East regarding the president and his policies. What follows is a sampling of their views:

—CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this report