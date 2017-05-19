Donald Trump is embarking on his first trip abroad, and the people of the Middle East have surprisingly diverse views about the U.S. president.
The president visits Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving onto Europe. The tour marks the president's first step on the world stage, and will include talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his deputy crown prince on a $100 billion arms deal, as well as discussions on fighting in Iran, Syria and Yemen.
Trump is also expected to deliver a major speech addressing radical Islamic terrorism. He will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jeruselum and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.
In anticipation of the trip, Reuters photographers captured viewpoints from people across the Middle East regarding the president and his policies. What follows is a sampling of their views:
—CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this report
"I think it's just a simple courtesy visit, because the Arabs of the Middle East are and will always be friends and strong allies of the USA. They have common interests also. This will have a positive effect for the allies of the USA and negative for the others in the Middle East in the long term because of the fragility of the region."
"What Trump is doing in the Middle East is terrorizing, just terrorizing. An idiot with no policy but terrorizing. He wants countries to recognize Israel."
"The change is his Syria policy based on interests, in the sense that there's no clear methodology. As for the issue of arming the Kurds, I do not oppose this as long as the goal is fighting a common enemy for the Syrian state, which is Daesh" — another name for ISIS — "provided that these weapons are not exploited to create a partitioned idea of Syria."
"He is a hero. He got Daesh out of Iraq. He is cooperative with the Iraqi people and we and the Americans are one nation. We are brothers."
"Trump's policies will lead us either to a world war with the Middle East as its center stage or towards a compromise between all the conflicting powers based on dividing our countries and changing the boundaries determined by the Sykes-Picot agreement" that was drawn up by Imperial Britain and France in 1916.
"The plan to arm the YPG is a decision taken late. We have experienced many heavy battles. If this support was happening in the first place, the advances would have been quicker. We would not have to sacrifice many lives. Now I'm wounded, I've lost two legs, but rather than aching because of my pain, I'm worried for my people. This must end, no one else should be in pain. There must be free and peaceful life in this country."
"I expect that Trump's visit will have a positive impact on the Saudi economy, and discussions are expected to tackle the problems in Syria and [energy giant] Aramco's privatization in international markets and U.S. markets in particular."
"Trump should take speedy decisions, and for Kurds, they are oppressed and America has the right to arm them and support them militarily and financially. America must help Kurds not only in Syria but in all Kurdish areas."
"I see myself as a very simple person and I believe that at the end of the day, God controls everything. Therefore, it doesn't really matter what Trump is saying or doing in the Middle East or anywhere else. Even if we might think people are in any sort of control or power, this is all an illusion. God is the real king."
"What matters to me was one very negative decision — his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a racist way, because traveling to it was a dream for me to fulfill my ambitions to study and work."
"I do not expect any change in American policies toward the region, especially since President Trump is committed to moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and there is no intention to pressure Israel. He will be like all previous presidents who came before him with bias and abiding by Israeli interests."
"Trump is a man of war, he works on spreading war, chaos and killing among people. Like other presidents who came before him, I do not see he will bring about peace or any good to the Palestinian people. I see that there is another war coming."
"I think the core policy of Trump is focusing on eliminating terrorism and drying out its financial sources in the world and curbing the terror-supporting states, especially those neighboring Iraq. The impact of Trump's policy on the future of the Middle East will hold positive elements. For example, Iraq suffered a lot from the policy of the former American administrations which led to the spread of chaos and finally to the emergence of Daesh."
"Trump's decision to strike at the air base was a surprise move that raised my hopes the U.S. president will take bolder decisions in the future that would end President Bashar al-Assad's rule and allow me to return home to a democratic country."
"I think Trump is going to ruin things and make them worse than they already are throughout the whole Middle East."
"President Trump has promised to dramatically change America's stance in the Middle East, most notably by scrapping the Iran nuclear agreement, getting involved to eradicate terrorists in ISIS ... and to negotiate a peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians. All of these are common promises and rhetoric outlined by most U.S. candidates and previous presidents. However, this is all easier said than done."