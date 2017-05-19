Why this minor league baseball league may not want Tim Tebow to move to the majors

It seems that Tim Tebow is really good for business.

The former National Football League quarterback has been trying his hand in the world of professional baseball since August 2016 and he's definitely made an impression.

Attendance at Tebow's home field in Columbia, South Carolina, has jumped nearly 40 percent this year, according to Baseball America, a magazine and online publication that tracks baseball statistics from the minor to the major leagues.

Tebow's team, one of 14 in the South Atlantic League, now averages about 5,100 fans per game at its home stadium, up 1,400 from last year's attendance average.

And Tebow's presence isn't just helping the home team. On the road, attendance at his games, so far, is up between 80 and 120 percent, depending on the stadium.

Baseball America looked at three teams in particular: the Augusta GreenJackets, the Rome Braves and the Hickory Crawdads, teams that the Fireflies have played so far this season.