Amy Poehler says to treat your career like a bad boyfriend and it may be the ultimate millennial advice

Actor Amy Poehler of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and "Parks and Recreation" believes she has found the solution to your love and career woes: ambivalence.

Her counter-intuitive advice may be exactly what millennials need to hear.

In her book "Yes, Please," the comedian argues that too often, people's careers will leave them feeling mistreated and unfulfilled just like a romantic relationship can.

Your career won't take care of you. It won't call you back or introduce you to its parents. Your career will openly flirt with other people while you are around. It will forget you birthday and wreck your car. Your career will blow you off if you call it too much. It's never going to leave its wife. Your career is f------ other people and everyone knows but you. Your career will never marry you.

Poehler makes a sharp distinction between career and passion. She describes creative passion as "the juicy stuff that lubricates our lives and helps us feel less alone in the world" and describes a career as "something that fools you into thinking you are in control and then takes pleasure in reminding you that you aren't."

She says you should not chase your career because "you will rarely feel done or complete or even successful." You should, however, always chase your passion.

Millennials tend to agree with this line of thinking. One study shows that over 50 percent of millennials would take a pay cut in order to find work that aligns with their values and 94 percent of millennials say they want to use their skills for good.