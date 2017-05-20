"What it comes down to is women retire with two-thirds the money as men, and women live 5 to 8 years longer," said Sallie Krawcheck, founder of Ellevest, an online advisor for women.

Krawcheck calls the retirement savings crisis a woman's crisis.



"It is the woman who at the end of her life, is left trying to figure out how much money she can spend so she doesn't run out before she dies," she said.

While finances plays a role, for women like Mariam Ephraim, 69, it came down to no longer wanting to live alone.

After several health scares, she decided to search for a housemate to share her two-bedroom 1,100-square-foot Tempe, Arizona, home.