Think of them as modern-day "Golden Girls," the iconic NBC series from the 1980s about four senior citizens sharing a house in Miami (Disclosure: NBC is owned by Comcast, the parent company of CNBC.)
While the Hollywood version is full of laughs and memorable one-liners, women in real life acknowledge becoming a roommate later in life presents certain challenges.
"You live by yourself, you get set in your ways, you don't have to deal with other personalities," said 55-year-old Meeghan Kanaval, Ephraim's current roommate.
Kanaval, who had been renting an apartment for years, chose to try home sharing as a way to cut down her expenses and save.
"Women earn less throughout their lives, so owning a home is something a lot haven't achieved," said Jeff Hayes, project director at the Institute for Women's Policy Research.
After several months of home-sharing, the women — who both claim to have a bit of Golden Girls actress Bea Arthur in them — are still adjusting to life with each other as well as Ephraim's several cats and dog, Brady.
So far, the arrangement appears to be working out.
"I think the premise is great," Ephraim said. "To be independent and still age in place. It's good to make a way for others to come into your life."