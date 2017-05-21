Markets look set for higher open in Asia; North Korea missile test watched

Japanese futures pointed to a higher open, with Nikkei futures in Chicago trading up 0.53 percent at 19,695. Osaka futures were higher by 0.51 percent at 19,690. Both were higher compared to last Friday's close of 19,590.76.

Likewise, Australian SPI were 0.43 percent higher at 5752 against the ASX 200's last close of 5,727.409.

On Wall Street, equities closed higher for a second straight session last Friday after the biggest sell-off in the year earlier last week. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.69 percent or 141.82 points to close at 20,804.84, the S&P 500 added 0.68 percent or 16.01 points to finish at 2,381.73 and the Nasdaq was up 0.47 percent or 28.57 points to end at 6,083.7.

The dollar gained slightly against a basket of rival currencies, last trading at 97.175, but off levels around the 98 handle seen early last week. Against the yen, the greenback eased slightly to fetch 111.12. Dollar/yen traded at the 113 level early last week.

In economic news, Japan trade data for the month of April is expected at 7:50 am HK/SIN.