The deadline for health insurers to make rate submissions for 2018 Obamacare plans is just one month away.
With that benchmark looming, the industry is still waiting for the Trump administration to provide clear answers about funding for cost-reduction subsidies, which help lower health care costs for millions of Americans on exchange plans.
"It's a pretty stressful time for those millions of Americans who count on the subsidies, and (for) the health plans that are trying to develop some affordable packages for them," said Ceci Connolly, president and CEO of the Alliance of Community Health Plans, which represents not-for-profit insurers.
"When you're doing it in the dark, and you don't even know what might be coming in, it becomes impossible," Connolly said.
Cost-sharing reduction subsidies, known as CSRs, help lower out-of-pocket costs for lower-income Obamacare enrollees. Health insurers front the money to help reduce deductibles and out of pocket costs for more than 7 million lower-income Obamacare consumers, then get reimbursed by the government.
On Friday, half a dozen health industry groups, including America's Health Insurance Plans, the American Medical Association (AMA), as well as the Chamber of Commerce, sent a letter to Senate leaders. The groups urged lawmakers to maintain money for the program, calling uncertainty over funding "the single most destabilizing factor causing double-digit premium increases for 2018."