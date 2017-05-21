CSR payments are estimated at $7 billion for this year, and another $7 billion to $12 billion next year. But the legality of those payments has been in doubt after House Republicans sued the Obama administration to block CSR funding, and a federal judge ruled in their favor.

The Trump administration has continued making the payments, but the president has said he sees CSR funding up for negotiation. At this point, the administration has offered no commitment to continue the payments beyond this month, leaving insurers and enrollees unsure about what comes next.

"I don't think any of us have ever seen anything like this. This is not a business problem, this is a failure to govern problem," said Robert Laszewski, president of insurance consulting firm Health Policy and Strategy Associates.

"The Trump administration (seems) to be delighting in sabotaging this, and making it worse so that it serves (its) political ends," he said.

In fact, the administration could pull the plug as early as Monday. That's when Trump officials must tell a federal judge whether they will appeal a ruling the case, now known as House v. Price.

House leaders asked the court ruled to put the case on hold for three months after President Donald Trump took office. Most analysts had assumed the House and the administration would ask to continue the case for at least another three months, and that the payments would continue while congressional republicans work on an Obamacare replacement bill.

Now, they're not so sure.

House Speaker Paul Ryan "and the president could continue the case," but the decision isn't up to them explained Chris Jennings, the founder of Jennings Policy Strategy, and former deputy assistant to President Obama for Health Policy during the launch of the Affordable Care Act.

"You cannot presume the judge will allow for quarterly continuance," Jennings said.

"The judge knows the Trump administration has been using this as a political card rather than being serious about settling the court case," concurred Laszewski. "The judge could decide to dismiss the case right now, in which case those cost-sharing subsides would go away."