Op-Ed: Trump will find a confident and prosperous Europe

In the area of global trade, the euro area remains a world class powerhouse. Its exports in the first quarter of this year rose 10 percent from the year earlier to 536.5 billion euros, generating a quarterly surplus of 46.7 billion euros. A stronger economic growth was also reflected in a 9 percent annual increase in trade transactions within the euro area to a quarterly total of 461.2 billion euros.

Price inflation less energy came in at 1.3 percent last month, suggesting that there is still room for an accommodative monetary stance. About 47 percent of the headline price inflation in April – 1.9 percent – was accounted for by sharply rising energy costs.

Germany won't pay

The euro area public finances are relatively sound. Budget deficits have been cut from the record-high 6.3 percent of GDP in 2009 to 1.5 percent last year. Spain and France still have some work to do to bring the deficits below the monetary union's upper limit of 3 percent of GDP.

Public debt of 89.3 percent of GDP is a much more serious issue, not only because it is significantly above the mandated limit of 60 percent of GDP, but also because its range of 68.3 percent in Germany and 132.6 percent in Italy is unsustainably huge.

This quick picture shows that – thanks to the ECB's supportive monetary policy – the euro area has come a long way along the path of recovery from a financial meltdown, aggravated by a calamitous fiscal austerity. Countries like France, Italy and Spain – half of the euro area economy – have to work harder to bring down their very high unemployment rates; they also have to cut their budget deficits and their excessively high public debt.

That is why Germans feel uncomfortable about the urgent talk on "re-founding the EU" (no less), instead of addressing much more important issues of jobs, incomes and public finances. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel has not dismissed the "re-founding" call out of hand. But in what sounded like a tongue-in-cheek comment, she said she would look into it if "we know what has to be re-founded, and whether that is necessary."