Trader poll: Is the Trump Slump real?

Among the headlines out of Washington last week was news that the president had leaked sensitive, classified information to Russian officials during a meeting.

A day later, it was reported that Trump had asked former FBI Director James Comey, who was dismissed by Trump earlier this month, to "let go" of a probe into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Wall Street experienced its worst session of the year on the back of the news, with investors wondering how political risk might impede Trump's pro-growth policies, including tax reform and infrastructure spending.

Even though equities stateside later rebounded, more revelations could be unveiled in the coming months when Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee and as a special prosecutor takes over the probe into Russian ties.

Meanwhile, the dollar is wallowing at a near-six month low against a basket of currencies.