3 crucial career lessons this exec learned from playing baseball at Harvard

Major League Baseball pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta, Justin Verlander and Max Sherzer are undoubtedly loved by their teammates. But for several hours during each of their careers, not a single teammate would talk to them.

You see, baseball is a game of unwritten rules: Don't talk about a no-hitter in progress, don't saunter around the bases after a home run and if your best player gets hit by a pitch, hit your opponent's best player the next inning.

It's a strange and similarly unwritten rule that pitchers are generally not seen as team leaders. Although MLB teams rarely name team captains, an article published by Bleacher Report named theoretical captains for all 30 teams. Of the list, only two (one of which was Mr. Verlander), were pitchers.

While the pitching personae may not translate to leadership between the lines, my experiences as an All-State high school player and pitcher for Harvard University proved perfect preparation for building and leading a company.

Performing in the spotlight. Getting teammates involved. Being vulnerable and listening to feedback. All these lessons are keys to success on the mound, and more importantly translate to the C-Suite with surprising velocity and accuracy.