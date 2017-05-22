30-year-old who spends $15,000 a year on takeout reveals 4 common money mistakes young people make

30-year-old Christian makes a good salary: After taxes, he takes home around $3,500 a month. But even though he shares a three-bedroom apartment, contributing $1,300 toward rent and utilities, he can't quite make ends meet — because he's gotten in the habit of spending $1,100 a month on takeout food and more on subway cards and Uber rides, bar tabs, dates and so on.

Unfortunately, a Seamless addiction is only one of his problems.

Christian, who for these purposes is going only by his first name, is the subject of CNBC Make It's new digital series "Saved," starring CNBC anchor Dom Chu and comedian Carly Ann Filbin. He owes $93,000 in student loans, and a third of that is just a payment penalty he received for defaulting. His credit score is a low 540.

Ideally, he wants to move out on his own in the next few years, but right now he's stuck, because a good-to-excellent credit score is key when it comes to unlocking real estate in the Big Apple.

Christian is not alone. Lots of 30-somethings often find themselves wishing they had been smarter about money in their twenties.

Here are four money mistakes to avoid in order to set yourself up for financial success in the future.