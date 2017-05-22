The 5 books Bill Gates urges everyone to read this summer

Bill Gates makes sure to stay on top of the latest news in science, technology and energy — three fields he says are the most promising for anyone looking to make a difference in the world.

To make sure he doesn't miss a beat, the billionaire reads every evening.

If you're interested in making better use of your down time, and especially if you have more of that this summer, consider a book the Microsoft co-founder himself recommends.

"I hope you'll find that [these books] make you think deeper about what it means to truly connect with other people," Gates writes on his blog, "and to have purpose in your life."

Here are five books Gates recommends you read this summer: