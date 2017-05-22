After-hours buzz: H, A, CWH & TTWO

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Hyatt shares fell more than 2 percent after the hotel company announced a secondary offering of 4 million of its class A shares. The Chicago-based company's shares will be offered by investment funds associated with Goldman Sachs, according to a press release.

Shares of Agilent Technologies rose more than 4 percent in extended trade on Monday after an earnings beat. The company posted second-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $1.10 billion. Analysts had expected EPS of 48 cents on revenue of $1.05 billion.

Shares of Camping World were down more than 2 percent after the company announced the beginning of its proposed offering of class A common stock. The offering includes 3.5 million shares offered by the company itself, in addition to 6.5 million shares offered by affiliates of Crestview Advisors, according to a press release.

Take-Two Interactive Software shares fell nearly 10% after hours following the videogame company's announcement that the release of its highly awaited title "Red Dead Redemption 2" would be postponed until spring 2018. It had been scheduled for a fall release this year.