Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch and other top money stories of the week

What's happening: Amazon is holding its annual shareholder meeting where Bezos could unveil new exciting plans

Why it matters: The online shopping behemoth has been on a tear and investors want to know if the good times will continue

Amazon is kicking off its annual shareholder meeting this week, where investors around the world descend on to Seattle to learn what else magician CEO Jeff Bezos has up his sleeve. Just this week reports that the tech giant is considering getting into the pharmacy business, too.

Amazon's dominance continues to impress and Wall Street is cheering. The stock has soared 40 percent over the past year.