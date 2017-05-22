Asian markets look set for a higher open on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump continued his maiden foreign trip and as major indexes on Wall Street closed in the green.
Trump arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel to meet with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump spent the weekend in Saudi Arabia where a $350 billion arms deal between the two countries was signed.
Meanwhile, police responded to an incident at the Manchester Arena in northern England where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, Reuters reported. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement that there were "a number of confirmed fatalities" and asked that members of the public avoided the area.
Nikkei futures in Chicago added 0.21 percent to trade at 19,720 and Osaka futures gained 0.06 percent to trade at 19,690. Both were higher than the Nikkei 225's Monday close of 19,678.28.
Down Under, SPI futures rose 0.4 percent to trade at 5,794 compared to the ASX 200's last close of 5,771.205.
Stateside, equities gained across the board as tech and defense stocks making substantial gains. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.43 percent or 89.99 points to close at 20,894.83, the S&P 500 rose 0.52 percent or 12.29 points to finish at 2,394.02 and the Nasdaq jumped 0.82 percent or 49.92 points to end at 6,133.62.
Oil prices rose to a one-month high on the hopes that OPEC-led output cuts could be further deepened. Benchmark Brent crude added 0.5 percent to settle at $53.87 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.8 percent to settle at $50.73.
In economic news, Singapore CPI data for the month of April is due at 1:00 pm HK/SIN. Hong Kong April CPI is due later in afternoon.