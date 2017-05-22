Nikkei futures in Chicago added 0.21 percent to trade at 19,720 and Osaka futures gained 0.06 percent to trade at 19,690. Both were higher than the Nikkei 225's Monday close of 19,678.28.



Down Under, SPI futures rose 0.4 percent to trade at 5,794 compared to the ASX 200's last close of 5,771.205.



Stateside, equities gained across the board as tech and defense stocks making substantial gains. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.43 percent or 89.99 points to close at 20,894.83, the S&P 500 rose 0.52 percent or 12.29 points to finish at 2,394.02 and the Nasdaq jumped 0.82 percent or 49.92 points to end at 6,133.62.



Oil prices rose to a one-month high on the hopes that OPEC-led output cuts could be further deepened. Benchmark Brent crude added 0.5 percent to settle at $53.87 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.8 percent to settle at $50.73.



In economic news, Singapore CPI data for the month of April is due at 1:00 pm HK/SIN. Hong Kong April CPI is due later in afternoon.