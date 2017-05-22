The 10 colleges that produce the most billionaires

We've all heard about college dropouts who became billionaires. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Dell all left college without a diploma only to succeed wildly.

But the vast majority of the world's wealthiest people are college graduates. According to research firm Wealth-X, 70 percent of billionaires have a bachelor's degree.

Wealth-X also provided CNBC with the top "billionaire universities" in the world, along with the number of current billionaires who received degrees (bachelor's, master's, MBA, JD, MD or PhD) from each.

Read on to see which institutions yield the most billionaires, along with their combined wealth, also provided by Wealth-X.