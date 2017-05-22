The 10 colleges that produce the most billionaires

VISIT CNBC.COM

Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
We've all heard about college dropouts who became billionaires. Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Michael Dell all left college without a diploma only to succeed wildly.

But the vast majority of the world's wealthiest people are college graduates. According to research firm Wealth-X, 70 percent of billionaires have a bachelor's degree.

Wealth-X also provided CNBC with the top "billionaire universities" in the world, along with the number of current billionaires who received degrees (bachelor's, master's, MBA, JD, MD or PhD) from each.

Read on to see which institutions yield the most billionaires, along with their combined wealth, also provided by Wealth-X.

10. University of California, Berkeley

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 19
Combined wealth: $82.7 billion

Feargus Cooney | Getty Images
8. Yale University (TIE)

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 21
Combined wealth: $99.2 billion

Craig Warga | Bloomberg | Getty Images
8. University of Chicago (TIE)

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 21
Combined wealth: $48.7 billion

Bruce Leighty | Getty Images
7. University of Southern California

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 22
Combined wealth: $51.3 billion

David McNew | Getty Images
6. Cornell University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 23
Combined wealth: $57 billion

Kenneth C. Zirkel | Getty Images
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 26
Combined wealth: $157.9 billion

Yiming Chen | Getty Images
4. Columbia University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 38
Combined wealth: $218 billion

Getty Images
3. University of Pennsylvania

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 47
Combined wealth: $246.5 billion

Ann Hermes | The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images
2. Stanford University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 50
Combined wealth: $338.9 billion

David Madison | Getty Images
1. Harvard University

Degrees awarded to today's billionaires: 131
Combined wealth: $528.7 billion

Kelvin Ma | Bloomberg | Getty Images
