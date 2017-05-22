Comey will speak to special counsel Mueller before testifying publicly, Chaffetz says

In a tweet, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said an open hearing he hoped to hold Wednesday would be postponed. Comey "wants to speak with" special counsel Robert Mueller — his predecessor as FBI chief — before making public statements, Chaffetz said.

Separately on Monday,

ahead of open testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. That panel has said Comey will appear after Memorial Day.

President Donald Trump fired Comey earlier this month amid the FBI probe, which is also looking into any possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump's public statements and a paper trail Comey reportedly left behind about his interactions with the president have raised questions about whether Trump tried to impede the FBI's probe on Russia.

Multiple congressional committees have sought Comey's testimony to clarify the events that led to his termination. Lawmakers have also asked for reported records that Comey kept, including a memo in which he allegedly says Trump asked him to let go of a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Because Comey is consulting with Mueller before appearing publicly, there may be parts of the story he may not be able to discuss.

Last week, the Justice Department announced that it would appoint Mueller as special counsel in the investigation.

Separately Monday, The Washington Post reported that Trump is close to choosing an outside counsel to aid him in handling Russia-related probes.

Watch: Trump responds to pressuring Comey over Flynn investigation