Early movers: F, HUN, RBS, AMGN, PPG, BA, BX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Ford - CNBC's Phil LeBeau reports that the automaker will announce that it's replaced CEO Mark Fields. The automaker's new CEO will be Jim Hackett, former chief executive of Steelcase and currently chairman of the autonomous vehicles unit at Ford. The news comes amid profit margins at Ford that trail those of rivals and a nearly 40 percent drop in Ford's stock price since Field took over three years ago. Ford has scheduled a news conference for 9:45 a.m. ET.

Huntsman – U.S.-based Huntsman and Switzerland's Clariant are combining in a more than $14 billion merger of specialty chemical companies. The all-stock transaction will create a company that will be 52 percent owned by Clariant shareholders.

Royal Bank of Scotland - RBS is trying to reach a last-minute settlement with investors who sued the bank, accusing it of misleading them over a 2008 capital increase.

Amgen – The biotech company does not expect an experimental osteoporosis drug to win FDA approval this year, following a trial which showed a higher rate of heart problems.

PPG Industries - Akzo Nobel shareholders are taking the Dutch paint maker to court over its rejection of a $29.5 billion takeover bid from PPG. Elliott Advisors is leading the effort to convince judges to order a probe into alleged mismanagement by Akzo's board.

Boeing – The jet maker signed a handful of deals with Saudi Arabia during President Trump's weekend visit, involving the sale of military and passenger aircraft.

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire got a bullish mention in this weekend's Barron's, which said Warren Buffett's company could see double-digit gains in its stock over the next 18 months.

Blackstone – The private equity firm and Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund announced plans to create a $40 billion infrastructure fund, investing mostly in U.S. projects.

General Electric– GE is also among the companies inking new deals in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, with GE signing $15 billion in agreements involving power, health care, and energy.

Apple – Apple is being sued for patent infringement by a small Boston-based company called Universal Secure Registry over technology used in its Apple Pay service.

Ciena –Ciena was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Stifel Nicolaus, which said the maker of networking equipment is in a position to benefit from improving market trends, as well as recent contract wins and possible profit margin improvements from new products.

Qualcomm – JPMorgan Chase upgraded the chip maker' stock to "overweight" from "neutral", citing the benefits of the soon-to-close deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

Mylan – Barclays upgraded the generic drug maker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight, with the expected approval of a generic version of multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone among the positive factors.