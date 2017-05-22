    ×

    European markets set to open higher as Trump concerns ease; Clariant agrees $14 billion merger

    Markets in Europe are seen opening higher this Monday as investors follow U.S. President Donald Trump's first foreign visit and focus on corporate news.

    The FTSE is expected 24 points higher at 7,487, the German DAX is up by 6 points at 12,643 and the CAC is seen 13 points higher at 5,336.

    President Trump is to visit Jerusalem where he is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

    Later this week, Trump will meet NATO members in Brussels. According to the Wall Street Journal, the heads of state will back Trump's call for higher spending on defense. They are set to agree to present detailed plans of how they will achieve the 2 percent of gross domestic product contribution to the alliance.

    In corporate news, Huntsman Corporation and Switzerland's Clariant agreed to merge creating a $14 billion chemicals giant. The manufacturing company Lafargeholcim has appointed Jan Jenisch as its new chief executive officer.

    Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers are set to meet this Monday in Brussels - a gathering that could include some talk on debt relief for Greece. Over the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed his commitment to promote a closer euro area at a meeting with the Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

